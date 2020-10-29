Train crushes woman at Gafargaon

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH, Oct 28: An elderly woman was crushed under a train in Hatikhola Bazaar area in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

Deceased Chandra Banu was the wife of AH Motaleb of Hatikhola Uttar Para Village in the upazila.

Eyewitnesses said the woman was crossing the Dhaka-Mymensingh rail line in the said area about 11:15am. At that time, a train "Mahua Express" hit her, leaving her dead on the spot. Local Union Parishad Chairman Shamsul Alam Khokan confirmed the incident.