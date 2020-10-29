Video
Thursday, 29 October, 2020, 2:53 PM
Haider Anwar Khan Juno passes away      
Home Countryside

Train crushes woman at Gafargaon

Published : Thursday, 29 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Our Correspondent

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH, Oct 28: An elderly woman was crushed under a train in Hatikhola Bazaar area in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.
Deceased Chandra Banu was the wife of AH Motaleb of Hatikhola Uttar Para Village in the upazila.
Eyewitnesses said the woman was crossing the Dhaka-Mymensingh rail line in the said area about 11:15am. At that time, a train "Mahua Express" hit her, leaving her dead on the spot. Local Union Parishad Chairman Shamsul Alam Khokan confirmed the   incident.



