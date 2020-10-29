Video
Thursday, 29 October, 2020
DU student kills self over marriage talks

Published : Thursday, 29 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Our Correspondent

PABNA, Oct 28: A female student of Dhaka University (DU) reportedly killed self in Ishwardi Upazila of the district on Monday as her guardians were trying to give her marriage without her consent.
Rumpa Khatun, 25, daughter of Farid Uddin Mondal of Babulchhara Village under Sahapur Union in the upazila killed self at her elder brother Ripon's house in the afternoon.
She was a 4th year student of the Department of English at DU and a resident of Shamsunnahar Hall.
Rumpa had been staying at her village home in Ishwardi since the coronavirus pandemic.
After an autopsy, her body was buried at the graveyard of her village home on Tuesday.
Family sources said Rumpa had a love affair with one Raju Islam, a final year diploma student of a polytechnic institute in Dhaka. Raju is the son of Hafizul Islam. Both Rumpa and Raju hail from the same village.
As talks were going on about Rumpa's marriage recently, she told her parents that she would not marry anyone else except Raju. But, Rumpa's father couldn't accept it as he had previous enmity with Raju's father Hafizul.
At one stage of the family feud, Rumpa left the house and got into her elder brother and Sonali Bank's Senior Officer Ripon Mondal's house several days back where she killed self.
Ishwardi Police Station Officer-in-Charge Sheikh Nasir Uddin said an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.


