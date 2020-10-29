Video
Meet on gender-based violence held in Pabna

Published : Thursday, 29 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Our Correspondent

Pabna Press Club President ABM Fazlur Rahman speaking as chief guest at a media mobilisation meeting on gender-based violence at the club on Tuesday. photo: observer

PABNA, Oct 28: A media mobilisation meeting on 'Participation of men and adolescents to prevent gender-based violence against women and children' was held at the local press club in the town on Tuesday.
Chaired by the Adviser of Bangladesh Rural Economic Development (BRED) Naresh Madhu, it was attended by the press club President ABM Fazlur Rahman as chief guest.
Executive Director of BRED Shahidul Islam delivered the welcome address while BRAC's Rajshahi Divisional Manager (Programme) Raihanul Islam presented the keynote paper.
Among others, Joint Secretary of the club Ahmed Humayun Kabir Tapu, District Correspondent of New Age Mahfuz Alam, RTV Correspondent Abul Kalam Azad, Jamuna TV Correspondent Shifat Rahman Sanam, Dipta TV Correspondent Syed Akhtaruzzaman Rumi, and Bhorer Kagoj Correspondent Rafiqul Islam Sweet also attended the meeting.
At the meeting, prevention of violence, current context and role of mass media, identification of obstacles, areas of action and other issues were discussed.
Speakers said, everyone should be made more aware through media mobilisation to prevent gender-based violence in educational and religious institutions and social organisations.


