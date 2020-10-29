Meet on gender-based violence held in Pabna



Pabna Press Club President ABM Fazlur Rahman speaking as chief guest at a media mobilisation meeting on gender-based violence at the club on Tuesday. photo: observer

Chaired by the Adviser of Bangladesh Rural Economic Development (BRED) Naresh Madhu, it was attended by the press club President ABM Fazlur Rahman as chief guest.

Executive Director of BRED Shahidul Islam delivered the welcome address while BRAC's Rajshahi Divisional Manager (Programme) Raihanul Islam presented the keynote paper.

Among others, Joint Secretary of the club Ahmed Humayun Kabir Tapu, District Correspondent of New Age Mahfuz Alam, RTV Correspondent Abul Kalam Azad, Jamuna TV Correspondent Shifat Rahman Sanam, Dipta TV Correspondent Syed Akhtaruzzaman Rumi, and Bhorer Kagoj Correspondent Rafiqul Islam Sweet also attended the meeting.

At the meeting, prevention of violence, current context and role of mass media, identification of obstacles, areas of action and other issues were discussed.

Speakers said, everyone should be made more aware through media mobilisation to prevent gender-based violence in educational and religious institutions and social organisations.















