Aman growers worried over rat attack at Tanore

RAJSHAHI, Oct 28: Growers of Transplanted Aman (T-Aman) paddy in Tanore Upazila of the district are worried about getting sufficient yield this season due to massive rat attack in their fields.Damage to Aman paddy caused by rats is a severe blow to the farmers who have already incurred a great loss because of pest and disease attack in their fields this year.Farmers said they suffered a lot as they did not get fair prices of Boro paddy last time. Taking that loss, they cultivated Aman in the hope of getting fair prices this time. But, they have become frustrated as they cannot control the attack applying different methods.Upazila field level agriculture officials said due to rat attack, a good amount of crops are damaged here every year.Farmer Rafiq of Panchandar Village in the upazila said, "I cultivated T-Aman in eight-bigha land this year. But rats have damaged my paddy of about 10 to 15 decimals of land. I am frustrated in this connection."Sub-Assistant Agriculture Officer (In-charge) of Mundumala Municipality area in the upazila Shamser Ali said they advised farmers to plant banana trees beside their fields and hang polythene on sticks to check the rat attack.