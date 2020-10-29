Two murdered in two districts





NATORE: A man allegedly killed his wife over family feud at Narayanpur Village in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

Deceased Anwara Begum Shilpi, 35, was the wife of Moinul Islam and daughter of Bahar Uddin of the village.

Natore Sadar Police Station (PS) Officer-in-Charge (OC) Md Jahangir Alam confirmed the news and said, Moinul was a brickfield worker. He went to Dhaka for work three years back and would come home sometimes.

About one month back, he finally returned to Natore and did not go back to Dhaka. On the other hand, he often quarrelled with his wife since his return.

On Monday night, at one stage of their quarrel, he hacked his wife with a sharp weapon.

Seriously injured Anwara was rushed to a local hospital where she was declared dead.

Later, police recovered the body and sent it to Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Police are trying to nab the killer, the OC added.

LAXMIPUR: A 22-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by some others over trifling matter in Sadar Upazila of the district.

Deceased Md Sohel, 22, was the son of Swapan of Char Ramani Mohan Union in the upazila.

The deceased's family said Sohel locked into an altercation with local youths Suman, Didar and Jewel on Sunday night over a marriage ceremony in the area.

On Monday night, they attacked on Swapan on his way to home from Moju Chowdhury Haat. They beat him indiscriminately with sticks, leaving him seriously injured.

Locals rushed him to Laxmipur Sadar Hospital where the on-duty doctor referred him to Dhaka for better treatment. Later, he died on the way to Dhaka early Tuesday.

Sadar PS OC Azizur Rahman Mia said "We have received complaint in this connection. We are investigating the matter."

















