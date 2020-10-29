Video
Three killed in road mishaps in 2 dists

Published : Thursday, 29 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Our Correspondents

Three persons were killed and five others injured in separate road accidents in two districts- Gopalganj and Netrakona, in two days.
GOPALGANJ: A trader was killed in an accident on the Dhaka-Khulna Highway near Dhusar Bridge in Kashiani Upazila of the district on Wednesday noon.
Deceased Oliur Rahman Biplob, 40, was the son of Khalil Molla of Ramdia Village in the upazila, and a hardware trader at Ramdia Bazaar.
Kashiani Police Station (PS) Officer-in-Charge Md Azizur Rahman said the deceased was returning Ramdia Bazaar from upazila sadar riding a motorcycle. On the way a Dhaka-bound bus of Emad Paribahan from Gopalganj dashed him in the said area, leaving him dead on the spot.
Being informed, Bhanga Highway Police Station (PS) in Faridpur seized the bus and arrested its driver Sirajul Sheikh.
A case was under process in this connection, said Sub-Inspector (SI) of the PS Sheikh Md Kawser.
NETRAKONA: Two people were killed and five others injured in a collision between an auto-rickshaw and a truck on the Netrakona-Mohanganj Road in Bangla Nayapara area in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.
The deceased were identified as Jasim Uddin, 40, a teacher of Satarasree Mahila Madrasa, and the auto-rickshaw driver Komal Mia, 38, son of late Chan Mia of Bangla Bazaar.
Netrakona Model PS SI Rafiq said following the collision, two were killed on the spot and five injured.
The injured were sent to Netrakona Adhunik Sadar Hospital, he also said.
Being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent those to the hospital morgue for autopsies, the SI added.
However, the truck driver and the helper fled the scene, he informed.


