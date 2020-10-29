Video
Press Council Chairman Addresses Media People In Feni

Database of professional journos being prepared

Published : Thursday, 29 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68
Our Correspondent

Bangladesh Press Council Chairman Justice Mamtaj Uddin Ahmed speaking as chief guest at a discussion on yellow journalism in Feni DC office conference room on Wednesday. photo: observer

FENI, Oct 28: Chairman of Bangladesh Press Council (BPC) Justice Mohammad Mamtaj Uddin Ahmed said the government is preparing a database of professional journalists in the country in order to curb yellow journalism.
He said this as chief guest in a discussion meeting on yellow journalism in the local DC office conference room on Wednesday.
To protect the fame of the country's professional journalists, the BPC has taken this initiative, and it will be completed soon. Later, it will be published on the web.
BPC chairman further said, BPC alone cannot curb yellow journalism. It needs united efforts comprising journalists' society, administration, public representatives, politicians and people of all professions.
Thinking about the people of this country and development of the journalists, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman formed the BPC, he mentioned.
Journalists are working with life risk, he also acknowledged, adding that the BPC will always work for the welfare of the journalists.




Feni DC Md Wahiduzzamnan chaired the meeting. Among others, BPC Secretary Shah Alam, SP Khandakar Nurunnabi, Additional DC (General) Sumoni Akhter, Sadar UNO Nasrin Sultana, and District Information Officer Delwar Hossain were present as special guests.
Feni Press Club President Abu Taher Bhuiyan, journalists Abu Taher, Rabiul Haque, Shahadat Hossen, Zamir Uddin Begh and Nazmul Haque Shamim also spoke at the meeting.


