Old woman burnt alive in Natore





Deceased Ranjita Bewa, 80, was a resident of Talsho Village.

Local Union Parishad Member Abu Sayeed said Ranjita along with her grandson Ramjan Ali, 13, went to sleep on Tuesday night after taking dinner.

Suddenly, the fire broke out at the house mysteriously about 3am. Ramjan went out of the house with her grandmother and started screaming.

Hearing the screams, locals rushed there and got busy to douse the fire.

Meanwhile, Ranjita again entered the house to bring her saved money and valuables.

After dousing the fire, the locals found her dead inside the house.

Baraigram Police Station Officer-in-Charge Anwarul Haque said, on information, police recovered the body and sent it to Natore Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Legal action will be taken after the autopsy report comes to hand, the OC added.















