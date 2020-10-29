Three found dead in three districts





BOGURA: Police recovered a boy's body from a canal in Adamdighi Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

Deceased Shohag, 16, was the son of Shahidul Islam of Dhantala Village in the upazila.

Family members of the deceased said Shohag went out of the house on Monday afternoon and was missing since then. Locals saw the body in the Irabati Canal at noon and informed police.

Adamdighi Police Station (PS) Officer-in-Charge (OC) Jalal Uddin said police recovered the body and sent it to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

SIRAJGANJ: Police recovered a young man's floating body from a pond beside Durganagar Union Parishad (UP) office in Ullahpara Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

Deceased Shahadat Hossen, 18, was the son of late Alhaz Uddin of Bablapara Village in the union.

Ullahpara Model PS Sub-Inspector Hafiz Uddin said miscreants might have killed in the young man on Monday night and dumped the body in the pond.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to 250-Bed Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital morgue for an autopsy. UP Chairman Afsar Ali said the deceased was a drug addict and had no connection with the family.

BAUPHAL, PATUAKHALI: Police recovered a college girl's hanging body from Bauphal Upazila of the district on Monday night.

Deceased Kulsum Akhter, 19, was an HSC examinee from Abdur Rashid Miah Degree College, and the daughter of Jahangir Hossen of Kanai-Balai Dighi Village in the upazila.

Family members of the deceased said Kulsum was found hanging in the room after few minutes of her supper.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Patuakhali 250-Bed Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.









Bauphal PS OC Mostafizur Rahman confirmed the matter.





