Karate talent hunt closing in Chandpur today

A weeklong Karate Training And Talent Hunt Programme that began on 23rd of October in Chandpur is wrapping up today (Thursday) with a certificate distribution programme and closing ceremony at the District Sports Association (DSA) office.

The programme was arranged by the Chandpur DSA under the guideline of Bangladesh Karate Federation (BKF) with the financial support from National Sports Council (NSC).

A total of 25 out of 40 male and female Karateka from the district will receive Karate dresses while all of the participants will receive certificates.

This programme was a part of the first phase of BKF's training programme under which around 20 districts would conduct Karate Training And Talent Hunt Programme.







