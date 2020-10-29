Video
Thursday, 29 October, 2020
Topu finds everyone serious in training camp

Published : Thursday, 29 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM

National defender Topu Barman today said he found everyone serious in the ongoing national team's training camp ahead of the Fifa friendlies against Nepal.
"Our target is November 13 and 17 which will be held against Nepal � due to COVID-19 our domestic league and international match has been cancelled �.. after a long time we all joined the national team's training camp � it feels good and everyone is serious in the camp� it felt so good to be covered," national defender Topu Barman said to the pressmen during his first day's training season at Birshrestha Shaheed Sepoy Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Stadium in the city's Kamlapur today.
He said the most important thing is going to happen for them because they are going to be back in a match against Nepal after seven and half months.
Replying to a question Topu said when they were out of play, the players were given instruction by the coach of how to keep the fitness level which the players tried to maintain.
Winger Mohammad Ibrahim said they are going to take part in the first international match after COVID-19 situation � During the COVID-19 situation schedule was given to them of how to make training and how to take diet � and he firmly hoped to win the two matches against Nepal.




He also thanked the Bangladesh Football Federation for arranging two international matches for the national team.
Ibrahim presumes that the matches against Nepal will be very competitive and challenging because the players were out of action for a long time due to COVID-19 situation. There is not as much fitness level as a player should have at the moment so it would be very competitive and challenging for them.   -BSS


