Thursday, 29 October, 2020, 2:52 PM
Sports

FIFA chief Infantino positive for C-19

Published : Thursday, 29 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM

LAUSANNE, OCT 28: FIFA president Gianni Infantino has contracted coronavirus, the world's governing body announced on Tuesday.
The 50-year-old has mild symptoms and will remain in isolation for a further 10 days.
"All people who came into contact with the FIFA President during the last few days have been informed accordingly and they are being requested to take the necessary steps," the body said.
"FIFA sincerely wishes President Infantino a speedy recovery," it added.
Infantino's last public appearances was at FIFA's Compliance Summit which ended on October 16 when all attendees were present via video.   -AFP


