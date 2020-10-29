SLC seeking 'practical approach' on quarantine rule for foreign players





The authorities have been awaiting the guide lines from the health ministry and hoping to get some relaxation on quarantine rules, according Prof. Arjuna de Silva, the chairman of the SLC's Medical Panel.

The series against the Bangladesh team had been postponed though the players were to arrive via chartered flights.

Speaking exclusively over the telephone from Colombo on Tuesday afternoon, he said, "Covid 19 is a fluid situation. There is no rule book. Nothing is written in stone. We need to use the latest science and technology to help sports move forward".

"Currently the bio secure bubble seems to be working well. Using charter flights combined with a robust testing strategy you will have a secure system. We would like to use this in the LPL , South African and England tours".

"We may see some freedom be given to the players coming via non commercial flights from one bubble to another and play here".

Excited

In the meantime, Manpreet Gony is "excited" to play the tournament. "We have not been playing cricket for so long due to corona and therefore I don't want to miss it", speaking to this Reporter, he said.

"I have already retired from international cricket and therefore NOC from the BCCI is not required", Gony, who played two T-20I, added.









Another Indian player, Manvinder Bisla has pulled off because of the strict quarantine rules.





