Bangabandhu U21 Junior Asian Cup Hockey to be delayed once again





Previously, the Junior Asia Cup was scheduled to be held from 4 to 14 June this year while Asian Champions Trophy was to be played in October. Both the events were postponed due to the outbreak of Coronavirus worldwide. BHF, with the permission from Asian Hockey Federation (AHF), rescheduled the junior event for 21 to 30 January.

But, with the latest prediction about the development of pandemic in the coming months, the local authority of hockey is willing to skip the first few months of next year and shift the event for next June. The experts believe that the winter season may see a rise in the number of Coronavirus cases all over the world. Many countries including the European ones are already seeing bad indication.

BHF acting General Secretary M Yusuf said, "The second wave of the virus has hit many of the European countries. What may happen in our country in coming December-January is uncertain. That is why we are taking measures. Our President (BHF) already talked with the Ministry of Youth and Sports regarding this. We are primarily planning to arrange the junior event in June while Asian Hockey Federation may ask us to arrange it in May."









This official informed that the ongoing camp with the young hockey boys would be terminated after awhile.





