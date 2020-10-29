Bangla-Indo dual is more exciting than Indo-Pak match says Shakib



Shakib speaks in a felicitation programme in New York on Wednesday.

Attending the program Shakib revealed his plan about return. He informed that he'll start course of action after returning home. He said, "I shall come back in Bangladesh by the 1st week of November. Further outline will be made after that. It's not possible from here. I'll discuss with BCB after returning home".

"I am in touch with BCB CEO and selectors. I have regular conversation with [Nazmul Hasan] Papon Bhai, Akram [Khan] Bhai as well. But it'll be better to plan after going to the country," he added.

In recent years Bangladesh-India and Bangladesh- Sri Lanka match means exhilaration among on and off-field supporter. The poster-boy of Bangladesh cricket claimed that Bangladesh's matches against India and Sri Lanka are more electrifying than India-Pakistan rivalry. "Our games with India and Sri Lanka were very competitive in last two and three years," he ascertained to journalists.

"People's demand and media hype proves that Bangladesh-India and Bangladesh-Sri Lanka matches are more exciting than India-Pakistan match," he stated confidently.

Shakib was supposed to resume action with 2nd Test match against Sri Lanka during Bangladesh tour to Emerald Islands, which had been postponed amidst quarantine spat. BCB President already informed that the former global number one all-rounder will arrive in Bangladesh from the USA on November 10 will play the forthcoming Bangabandhu T20 Cup 2020 which is scheduled to start on November 15.















