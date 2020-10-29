Video
T20 tournament to be named 'Bangabandhu T20 Cup"

Published : Thursday, 29 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68

The Twenty20 tournament that the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) will launch in mid-November will be named as "Bangabandhu T20 Cup" to mark the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
The BCB has invited Expression of Interest (EOI) from reputed business houses, companies, parties, agencies, consortiums and individuals for teams rights of the five participating teams of the tournament, scheduled in November-December 2020.
A detailed document (General Guideline) related to EOI will be available at the BCB Management Office and on the BCB's Official Website: www.tigercricket.com.bd
The EOI must be submitted to the BCB Management Office at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, by hand or courier before the close of business hours on November 1, BCB said in an advertisement.
The BCB reserves the right to accept or reject any or all offers at its sole discretion without assigning any reason. The BCB also reserves the right to cancel the entire EOI process and modify, add or alter the terms of the document and or the conditions for EOI by issuing an addendum at any time prior to the submission of the EOI.
The T20 tournament is also part of BCB's initiative to bring cricket back to the ground gradually. Earlier, the BCB organized a three-team one-day tournament, namely BCB President's Cup in which Mahmudullah Xi clinched the title by beating Nazmul XI. The other team of the tournament was Tamim Iqbal-led Tamim XI.
BCB president Nazmul Hassan Papon said that they are ready to take up the challenge of bringing back cricket on a bigger scale after successfully completing the BCB President's Cup.
"Now we want to organize a T20 tournament. The one-day tournament was a three-team tournament earlier and now there will be five teams in T20. It will be challenging for us as well," Papon told reporters after the prize giving ceremony of the BCB President's Cup.
"It will be difficult but we are taking up this challenge and hopefully it will start on November 15. We will give the details later. We will give an expression of interest as to who wants to be the sponsor for these five teams. We will fix it according to that," he remarked.
The BCB earlier made it sure that this year there will be no BPL due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the country's lone franchise-based T20 tournament. The domestic T20 competition will be the second part of their resumption plan before bringing domestic and International cricket on a broader scale across the country.   -BSS


