BNP should learn about role of opposition from AL: Quader





He observed that BNP's aimless politics and telling lies had made the party increasingly irrelevant to the politics of the country.

Quader said this while inaugurating a Training Center of Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation (BRTC) at Gabtoli through a video conference from his official residence of Jatiya Sangsad.









Referring to the allegation that the government is depoliticizing and keeping BNP away from politics he said, "It is not the government but the BNP itself is getting isolated from politics because of its malpractice in politics."

"They take part in elections only for showing off. They don't come to polling centers on the day of voting. That is why they are losing the trust of the voters. Their leaders stay at home after calling upon people to take part in the movement."

Instead of standing by the side of people during natural calamities, they issue only media statements," he added.

