Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 29 October, 2020, 2:51 PM
Advance Search
latest Haider Anwar Khan Juno passes away      
Home Back Page

No manual land tax payment from July next year: Land Minister

Published : Thursday, 29 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Staff Correspondent

The country's total 3,462 union land offices under 511 upazilas have collected Tk 1,710 crore land development taxes against the target of total Tk 5,444 crore from five crore holdings during 2019-20 fiscal year.
The collection is only 31.41 percent of the target set by the government.
Although the amount of land development tax is very low, most people are not interested to pay the tax due to unwillingness and unnecessary hassles.
In this situation, the government has taken steps to collect land development taxes and ensure services through online system.
Initially, people of 19 mouzas of nine municipals and unions under the country's eight upazilas will be able to pay their land taxes online, according to the Land Ministry.
Under a pilot project, the online land development taxes will be collected. By this time, around 15,000 officials and employees of land offices will be trained up for the work.
After June 30, 2021 the offices will stop receiving land taxes manually. Instead, they will maintain documents of receiving online land taxes from July 1 next year, Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury said on Wednesday. The Minister said this while launching 'Online-based land development tax management software piloting (Phase I) programme'.
While speaking at the programme held at the Land Ministry on Wednesday, the Minister said, "By March next year, all relevant persons will be trained up for receiving online land taxes. After June 30 next year, the offices will stop receiving lands taxes manually. No manual taxes will be taken from July 1, 2021." He said land development taxed can be paid from anywhere across the world by using cards or digital monetary services. Due to the new initiatives, around 3.60 crore people will directly be benefited. It would lessen land-related harassment and corruption in the land offices.
To ensure online land tax collection system, the ministry has already issued circular, he added.
Land Secretary Md. Muksodur Rahman Patwary and Land Reforms Board Chairman Yaqub Ali Patwari also spoke on the occasion.
In the first phase, 13 mouzas under six municipal land offices - Mirpur, Gudararchar, Noagaon, Rudragaon, Bhatirgaon, Charhogla, Mobarakdi and Dhakirgaon mouzas under Faridganj and South Matlab upazila of Chandpur, Bangram Chowk and Gangadhar Patti of Manikganj Sadar, Karmuli and Maria of Kishoreganj Sadar and Satpakia of Jamalpur Sadar - will receive online land taxes.
The rest mouzas under four union land offices are Tungipara of Patgati under Tungipara upazila of Gopalganj, Mazidpur and Anandpur of Bagdhania union under Savar of Dhaka, Haildhar and Malgharja of Anwara under Chattogram and "Deobhog 'Ma' block" of Narayanganj Sadar union.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BNP should learn about role of opposition from AL: Quader
No manual land tax payment from July next year: Land Minister
Enforce safe workplace conditions for BD expats
Three ex-AB Bank officials among 4 jailed for corruption
Provide loans to small businesses at low interest, PM to pvt banks
Cop Rubel Sharma on fresh remand
SI Akbar still at large
Students’ welfare director testify


Latest News
3 get death over Khulna murder
Haider Anwar Khan Juno passes away
8 get life term for killing trader
B'desh keen to have enhanced economic ties with China
Magnificent view of Kangchenjunga seeing from Panchagrh's Tentulia
Rayhan murder: Suspended ASI Ashique Elahi arrested
Victim's husband involved, ASP,OC can't avoid responsibility
Kashmir journalist, activists homes raided
Global Covid-19 cases top 44 mln
Shutdown of educational instts extended till Nov 14
Most Read News
Not Malinga and Afridi but Sarfaraz Ahmed to lead Galle team in IPL
Shutdown of educational institutions to be extended
US senators call for sanction on RAB officials engaged in 'extrajudicial killings'
Girl accidentally hanged herself while playing CID
Noakhali woman assault: Delwar, Israfil remanded
Short syllabus for school, college students
PM to lay Bangabandhu Railway Bridge foundation-stone Thursday
Be a good citizen: The city is yours
Serajul Huq emerged as first man to challenge Moshtaq
Always be ready to protect sovereignty of motherland
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft