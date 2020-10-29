No manual land tax payment from July next year: Land Minister





The collection is only 31.41 percent of the target set by the government.

Although the amount of land development tax is very low, most people are not interested to pay the tax due to unwillingness and unnecessary hassles.

In this situation, the government has taken steps to collect land development taxes and ensure services through online system.

Initially, people of 19 mouzas of nine municipals and unions under the country's eight upazilas will be able to pay their land taxes online, according to the Land Ministry.

Under a pilot project, the online land development taxes will be collected. By this time, around 15,000 officials and employees of land offices will be trained up for the work.

After June 30, 2021 the offices will stop receiving land taxes manually. Instead, they will maintain documents of receiving online land taxes from July 1 next year, Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury said on Wednesday. The Minister said this while launching 'Online-based land development tax management software piloting (Phase I) programme'.

While speaking at the programme held at the Land Ministry on Wednesday, the Minister said, "By March next year, all relevant persons will be trained up for receiving online land taxes. After June 30 next year, the offices will stop receiving lands taxes manually. No manual taxes will be taken from July 1, 2021." He said land development taxed can be paid from anywhere across the world by using cards or digital monetary services. Due to the new initiatives, around 3.60 crore people will directly be benefited. It would lessen land-related harassment and corruption in the land offices.

To ensure online land tax collection system, the ministry has already issued circular, he added.

Land Secretary Md. Muksodur Rahman Patwary and Land Reforms Board Chairman Yaqub Ali Patwari also spoke on the occasion.

In the first phase, 13 mouzas under six municipal land offices - Mirpur, Gudararchar, Noagaon, Rudragaon, Bhatirgaon, Charhogla, Mobarakdi and Dhakirgaon mouzas under Faridganj and South Matlab upazila of Chandpur, Bangram Chowk and Gangadhar Patti of Manikganj Sadar, Karmuli and Maria of Kishoreganj Sadar and Satpakia of Jamalpur Sadar - will receive online land taxes.

The rest mouzas under four union land offices are Tungipara of Patgati under Tungipara upazila of Gopalganj, Mazidpur and Anandpur of Bagdhania union under Savar of Dhaka, Haildhar and Malgharja of Anwara under Chattogram and "Deobhog 'Ma' block" of Narayanganj Sadar union.















