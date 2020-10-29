Enforce safe workplace conditions for BD expats





To ensure that rights of the workers are well protected, Dr Momen suggested that all recruitments need to be made through agencies nominated by the government of Bangladesh and duly endorsed by Bangladesh High Commission in Malé

He said these while the outgoing high commissioner of the Maldives Ms. Aishath Shaan Shakir made a farewell call on Foreign Minister Dr A K Abdul Momen at the State Guesthouse Padma in the capital on Wednesday.

He also suggested the opening of direct merchant shipping link between Bangladesh and the Maldives and stressed earnest efforts on both sides to discover novel areas of cooperation, including trade of soil from Bangladesh to the Maldives.

High Commissioner Shakir appreciated the diligence and sincerity with which Bangladeshi expatriate workers are serving in the Maldives. Nearly 100 thousand Bangladeshi expatriates are employed in the Maldives in tourism and fishing industries. This is the largest expatriate community in South Asia.

Bangladesh and Maldives cooperating closely on Climate Change matters, Foreign Minister Momen said during the meeting.

While highlighting that "Maldives is Bangladesh's time tested partner and friend", Foreign Minister commended the Maldivian envoy for her proactive engagements in Bangladesh, which has contributed much to advancing the Bangladesh-Maldives relations.

Earlier, as an expression of goodwill during the Covid-19 pandemic, Bangladesh sent more than 100 MT of food, medicine and health equipment to Maldives by a navy ship.

Further consignments of 18 MT food and medicine were sent by Bangladesh Air Force flight C-130. Seventy-one stranded Maldivian nationals were evacuated by C-130 flight. Bangladesh also sent a 10-member medical team to the Maldives in April 2020 to provide healthcare during the pandemic.









High Commissioner also appreciated that many Bangladeshi physicians are serving at hospitals in the Maldives with repute. A rising number of Maldivian students are choosing Bangladesh as their preferred destination for higher studies.

She also informed that the Maldives has a need for more doctors and nurses from Bangladesh. Foreign Minister said that Bangladesh, with its ready pool of talented professionals, would be happy to meet further need for human resources in the Maldives.



