Thursday, 29 October, 2020, 2:51 PM
Three ex-AB Bank officials among 4 jailed for corruption

Published : Thursday, 29 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73
Court Correspondent

A Dhaka court on Wednesday sentenced four people, including three former officials of AB Bank Ltd, to different terms of imprisonment for misappropriating Tk 3.78 crore from the bank.
Judge Shaikh Nazmul Alam of the Special Judge Court-4 of Dhaka delivered the verdict in absentia.
The court sentenced fugitive garments businessman Khondaker Md Alam Nadim to 13 years rigorous imprisonment and fined Tk two crore.
In the same judgement , AB bank  former senior vice-president Abu Saleh Md Abdul Mazed  was  awarded  seven years RI  and fined Tk one crore,  former Principal Officer Faruk Ahmed Bhuiyan  and former vice-president ANM Bodiuzzaman were sentenced to five years RI  and fined Tk 40 lakh each.
 All the accused went into hiding upon getting bail from different courts on different dates.
The punishment of the fugitives will be effective from the day of their arrest or surrender, the court added.
Earlier, the court recorded statements of 11 prosecution witnesses, including the complainant of the case.
According to the prosecution, it was alleged that Khondaker Md Alam Nadim, proprietor of M/S One Thread & Accessories Ltd took Tk 3, 78, 88,000 in loan from AB Bank Ltd .in January 2014 and later misappropriated the money in collusion with the bank officials.
Following the incident, the Anti-Corruption Commission filed the case against them with Motijheel Police Station on February 9 in 2015.
After investigation, ACC Deputy Assistant Director Md Zainul Abedin pressed charges against the four on January 21, 2016. The court framed charges against them on February 24, 2019.


