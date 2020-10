COX's BAZAR, Oct 28: Suspended constable Rubel Sharma has been placed on a five-day fresh remand in Major (retd) Sinha Md Rashed Khan murder case on completion of his seven days' remand.

Cox's Bazar Senior Magistrate Tamanna Farah passed the order on Wednesday as Police Superintendent Md Khayrul Islam, also the investigation officer (IO0 of the case, sought an eight-day remand. Rubel Sharma is the last of the 14 accused in the case.