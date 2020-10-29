SI Akbar still at large





Newly-appointed Sylhet Metropolitan Police (SMP) Commissioner Nisharul Arif said everyone involved in the killing of Raihan Ahmed would be brought to justice.

"The incident is unwanted and some police officials were involved in it. I am ashamed of it. Those who committed the crime are criminals. They will be brought to book no matter which profession they belong to," he said.

He said this while visiting the house of Raihan on Tuesday night.

The law enforcement agencies are trying to arrest the criminals. Legal action will be taken against those who assisted Akbar to flee the country, he said.

Replying to a question about the role of police administration, the SMP Commissioner said: "I've joined today and I'll verify it. Besides, there are some instructions from the higher authorities concerned. I believe it'll be possible to bring everything under control."

Referring to suspended SI Akbar, the commissioner said: "All units of the law enforcement agencies are working to arrest him."









He also urged people to assist police in arresting Akbar. On October 11, Raihan, 34, a resident of Akharia in Sylhet city, was beaten to death in police custody, said the victim's family.





Sylhet, 28 Oct: Police are still in the dark about the whereabouts of suspended sub-inspector Akbar Hossain Bhuiyan, the prime suspect in Raihan Ahmed murder in police custody at Bandarbazar Police Outpost in Sylhet city.Newly-appointed Sylhet Metropolitan Police (SMP) Commissioner Nisharul Arif said everyone involved in the killing of Raihan Ahmed would be brought to justice."The incident is unwanted and some police officials were involved in it. I am ashamed of it. Those who committed the crime are criminals. They will be brought to book no matter which profession they belong to," he said.He said this while visiting the house of Raihan on Tuesday night.The law enforcement agencies are trying to arrest the criminals. Legal action will be taken against those who assisted Akbar to flee the country, he said.Replying to a question about the role of police administration, the SMP Commissioner said: "I've joined today and I'll verify it. Besides, there are some instructions from the higher authorities concerned. I believe it'll be possible to bring everything under control."Referring to suspended SI Akbar, the commissioner said: "All units of the law enforcement agencies are working to arrest him."He also urged people to assist police in arresting Akbar. On October 11, Raihan, 34, a resident of Akharia in Sylhet city, was beaten to death in police custody, said the victim's family.