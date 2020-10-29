Video
Thursday, 29 October, 2020
Abrar Fahad murder

Students’ welfare director testify

Published : Thursday, 29 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 101
Court Correspondent

Dr Mijanur Rahman, Director of Students' Welfare of BUET, gave deposition before the   trial court on Wednesday in BUET student Abrar Fahad murder case.
With the BUET's teacher, 18 prosecution witnesses have so far given their statements in the court.
Special Public Prosecutor Abu Abdullah Bhuiyan assisted the witnesses in the court.
Judge Abu Jafar Mohammad Kamruzzaman of the Dhaka Speedy Trial Tribunal-1 fixed November 2 for producing the rest of the witnesses.
Twenty-two accused, now in jail, were produced before the Tribunal during the hearing on Wednesday
Three other accused have been absconding since the filing of the case.
Abrar Fahad, 21, a second-year student of BUET, was beaten to death reportedly by Bangladesh Chhatra League leaders at Sher-e-Bangla Hall of the university. He was a student of the 17th batch of BUET.


