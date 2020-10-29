BANKING EVENTS

Video
Haider Anwar Khan Juno passes away      
Home Business

Published : Thursday, 29 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40

Dhaka Bank Ltd Former Chairman and Sponsor A.T.M. Hayatuzzaman Khan along with Bangladesh Association of Bank  Chairman, Md. Nazrul Islam Mazumdar (middle), handing over a packet of blanket to Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister Ahmad Kaikaus at the Prime Minister's Office (PMO)  on Wednesday. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina also graced the occasion virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban.  The bank donated huge blanket to the Prime Minister's Relief fund for distribution among poor in upcoming winter.   photo: Bank



The Premier Bank Ltd Chairman Dr. H.B.M. Iqbal (left) flanked among others by Managing Director and CEO M. Reazul Karim, Additional Managing Director Golam Awlia and other high officials, cutting a cake as the chief guest to celebrate 21 years anniversary of the bank at the bank's head office on Tuesday.  Despite the raging  pandemic, the bank's deposit has grown by 9.67 per cent from the year end of 2019. During the same time, its loans and advances have also grown by 10.01 per cent.   photo: Bank





South Bangla Agriculture and Commerce (SBAC) Bank Ltd Managing Director and CEO Tariqul Islam Chowdhury (right) along with Bangladesh Association of Bank  Chairman, Md. Nazrul Islam Mazumdar (middle), handing over a packet of blanket to the Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister Dr. Ahmad Kaikaus, at Prime Minister's Office on Wednesday. The bank donated huge blanket to the Prime Minister's Relief fund for distribution among poor in upcoming winter. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina (not in picture) also graced the occasion virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban.   photo: Bank









Bank Asia Ltd President and Managing Director Md Arfan Ali and Bangladesh Institute for ICT Development (BIID) CEO Md Shahid Uddin Akbar exchanging documents after signing an agreement on behalf of respective organisations in presence of their officials at Bank Asia Tower, Kawran Bazar, Dhaka, recently. Through the agreement, women who want to be entrepreneur can avail online services 'B-Lab' of BIID and Bank Asia will provide training on financial literacy to enhance the financial capability of those entrepreneurs. Around 1,00,000 women entrepreneurs will get opportunity to explore their full potential in business.   photo: Bank



BANKING EVENTS
