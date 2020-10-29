Help-Desk launched for Dhaka slum dwellers





A total of six Wards including Ward no. 2, 3 and 5 under Dhaka North City Corporation and Ward no. 22, 24 and 25 under Dhaka South City Corporation, has come under the coverage of 'Help-Desk' service as a pilot basis.

Resource Integration Center (RIC) and Solidarities International have been supporting this initiative under the project titled "Slum-based Citizen Action Network (SCAN), technically and financially supported by the European Union.

The main objective of setting up the 'Help-Desk' is to making a bridge between urban poor people and local government representatives like Ward Councilors and representatives of the essential service providers, such as Dhaka WASA, City Corporations.

The 'Help-Desk' is working as a platform through which slum dwellers and other urban poor people get the opportunity to place their problems and demands to the relevant service providers directly. This mechanism also enabled them to get all essential services from one place.

As an elected representative of the local government institution, the Ward Councilor has been given the responsibility to operate the 'Help-Desk'. The Ward Councilors organize the 'Help-Desk' once or more than once in a month on a pre-scheduled date and time.

Apart from the Ward Councilors, Officials from Dhaka City Corporations, Dhaka WASA and representatives of other service providers also participate in the Help-Desk activities.

Only slum dwellers and other urban poor community are allowed to enter into the 'Help-Desk' on that particular date and time to raise their problems and demands.

Ward Councilor 24 Councilor under DSCC Mokaddes Hossain Zahid said: "Being a representative of the local government one of the key roles of a Ward Councilor is to understand the problems of the local people and making necessary arrangement to resolve those problems.

"However, it was not always possible under the traditional system. That is why I became interested about the concept of 'Help-Desk' and trying my best for making it successful."

Resource Integration Center and Solidarities International has been continuing dialogues and discussions with the representatives of City Corporations for establishing 'Help-Desk' in other City Wards.



























