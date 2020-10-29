Interest on loan from EDF cut to 1.75 pc: BB





It said the decision has been taken taking into consideration the impact of ongoing Covid-19 pandemic adversely impacting exports.

In accordance with the decision, it said advance Deposit (AD) shall make interest payments to BB at 0.75 percent; the remainder 1.0 percent as before will be retained by ADs as their interest income.

Other relevant instructions on EDF shall remain unchanged, the circular said. It will become effective immediately.































