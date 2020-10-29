Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 29 October, 2020, 2:50 PM
Advance Search
latest Haider Anwar Khan Juno passes away      
Home Business

ICCB pays homage to late Latifur Rahman

Published : Thursday, 29 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Business Correspondent

Latifur Rahman, Chairman of Transcom Group was the founding member and Vice President of ICC Bangladesh and founding Vice President of Bangladesh International Arbitration Centre until his sad demise on 1 July.
He also served as a Member of the Executive Board of ICC, Paris for two consecutive three-year terms from July 2011 to June 2017.
His unqualified support, contribution, guidance and active participation, since ICC Bangladesh started its journey in the 90's, are remembrance with gratitude, according to the editorial of the current News Bulletin (July-Sept' 2020) of International Chamber of Commerce-Bangladesh (ICCB) released today.
Transcom Group, which originated with family tea plantations in 1885, became one of the fastest growing and diversified business houses in Bangladesh over a period of around 47 years.
Latifur Rahman, who started his career as a trainee in 1966 in his family-owned W Rahman Jute Mills and was an executive until 1971, established Transcom Group in 1973. Gradually he has spread his excellence of entrepreneurship to various fields.
He has diversified his businesses and institutions. Latifur Rahman believed in corporate culture. He took over the operations of two big multinationals in 1980s, Eskayef and Philips and kept the old management intact. He believed that the professional management should be left to do what it can or is supposed to do.
Today, Transcom has 16 operational entities from medicine, foods, lighting, electronics to media. It is the local business partner of international brands Pizza Hut, KFC, PepsiCo and Philips. It employs more than 17,000 people and the Group's annual turnover is Tk.80,000 million.
Although the business of the Group suffered tremendously due to Covid-19, it did not lay off any of its employee as it believes that all the employees are part of bigger family. 


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
Western Union to close in Cuba on new US sanctions
Help-Desk launched for Dhaka slum dwellers
Interest on loan from EDF cut to 1.75 pc: BB
ICCB pays homage to late Latifur Rahman
Samsung regains top slot in global smartphone market
Prof Arif wins accolade at World Education Congress
Trump lifts tariffs on Canadian aluminum with new warning


Latest News
3 get death over Khulna murder
Haider Anwar Khan Juno passes away
8 get life term for killing trader
B'desh keen to have enhanced economic ties with China
Magnificent view of Kangchenjunga seeing from Panchagrh's Tentulia
Rayhan murder: Suspended ASI Ashique Elahi arrested
Victim's husband involved, ASP,OC can't avoid responsibility
Kashmir journalist, activists homes raided
Global Covid-19 cases top 44 mln
Shutdown of educational instts extended till Nov 14
Most Read News
Not Malinga and Afridi but Sarfaraz Ahmed to lead Galle team in IPL
Shutdown of educational institutions to be extended
US senators call for sanction on RAB officials engaged in 'extrajudicial killings'
Girl accidentally hanged herself while playing CID
Noakhali woman assault: Delwar, Israfil remanded
Short syllabus for school, college students
PM to lay Bangabandhu Railway Bridge foundation-stone Thursday
Be a good citizen: The city is yours
Serajul Huq emerged as first man to challenge Moshtaq
Always be ready to protect sovereignty of motherland
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft