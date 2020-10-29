ICCB pays homage to late Latifur Rahman





He also served as a Member of the Executive Board of ICC, Paris for two consecutive three-year terms from July 2011 to June 2017.

His unqualified support, contribution, guidance and active participation, since ICC Bangladesh started its journey in the 90's, are remembrance with gratitude, according to the editorial of the current News Bulletin (July-Sept' 2020) of International Chamber of Commerce-Bangladesh (ICCB) released today.

Transcom Group, which originated with family tea plantations in 1885, became one of the fastest growing and diversified business houses in Bangladesh over a period of around 47 years.

Latifur Rahman, who started his career as a trainee in 1966 in his family-owned W Rahman Jute Mills and was an executive until 1971, established Transcom Group in 1973. Gradually he has spread his excellence of entrepreneurship to various fields.

He has diversified his businesses and institutions. Latifur Rahman believed in corporate culture. He took over the operations of two big multinationals in 1980s, Eskayef and Philips and kept the old management intact. He believed that the professional management should be left to do what it can or is supposed to do.

Today, Transcom has 16 operational entities from medicine, foods, lighting, electronics to media. It is the local business partner of international brands Pizza Hut, KFC, PepsiCo and Philips. It employs more than 17,000 people and the Group's annual turnover is Tk.80,000 million.

Although the business of the Group suffered tremendously due to Covid-19, it did not lay off any of its employee as it believes that all the employees are part of bigger family.

















