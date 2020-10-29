

Prof Arif wins accolade at World Education Congress

Prof Arif was anonymously nominated and selected by its Global Jury Board and endorsed by World CSR Today, World Federation of Academic & Educational Institutions and Thought Leaders.

Professor Arif has conveyed his heartfelt gratitude and thanks to the anonymous nominator(s) and the Global Jury Board of World Education Congress for nominating and selecting him for this prestigious award with honour and 'All of Them' who has been inspiring, motivating, supporting and contributing him benevolently & pragmatically to his life, noble works and contributions to the people & society of Bangladesh and the global people.

He has dedicated the award to his beloved teachers, students and team members worldwide especially Bangladesh and the global people, according to a press release.

Professor Md. Zahir Uddin Arif is an academician, researcher, thesis supervisor and examiner, marketing and brand adviser, development analyst, consultant, adviser and trustee board member, resource person, visiting professor, Ph.D and M.Phil/MS theses supervisor and examiner, trainer and public speaker in various national and international organizations/universities and an editor/editorial advisor & reviewer of different national & international journals and edited books.

He is experienced in teaching and supervising the students and research fellows of the undergraduate, graduate and post-graduate programs (BBA, MBA, EMBA, M.Phil & Ph.D) in the fields of Business, Marketing Management and Economics for more than two decades.

He is also a Member, Board of Trustees and Vice-Chancellor's Representative in Bangladesh, Crown University International Chartered Inc. (Argentina, USA, Ghana & partner campuses worldwide), registered in the State of Delaware, USA.





































World Education Congress has presented the prestigious 'Most Outstanding Professor' Award to Professor Md. Zahir Uddin Arif, Department of Marketing, Faculty of Business Studies, Jagannath University, Bangladesh at the Global EduTech Webinar 2020, held on Tuesday.Prof Arif was anonymously nominated and selected by its Global Jury Board and endorsed by World CSR Today, World Federation of Academic & Educational Institutions and Thought Leaders.Professor Arif has conveyed his heartfelt gratitude and thanks to the anonymous nominator(s) and the Global Jury Board of World Education Congress for nominating and selecting him for this prestigious award with honour and 'All of Them' who has been inspiring, motivating, supporting and contributing him benevolently & pragmatically to his life, noble works and contributions to the people & society of Bangladesh and the global people.He has dedicated the award to his beloved teachers, students and team members worldwide especially Bangladesh and the global people, according to a press release.Professor Md. Zahir Uddin Arif is an academician, researcher, thesis supervisor and examiner, marketing and brand adviser, development analyst, consultant, adviser and trustee board member, resource person, visiting professor, Ph.D and M.Phil/MS theses supervisor and examiner, trainer and public speaker in various national and international organizations/universities and an editor/editorial advisor & reviewer of different national & international journals and edited books.He is experienced in teaching and supervising the students and research fellows of the undergraduate, graduate and post-graduate programs (BBA, MBA, EMBA, M.Phil & Ph.D) in the fields of Business, Marketing Management and Economics for more than two decades.He is also a Member, Board of Trustees and Vice-Chancellor's Representative in Bangladesh, Crown University International Chartered Inc. (Argentina, USA, Ghana & partner campuses worldwide), registered in the State of Delaware, USA.