Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 29 October, 2020, 2:50 PM
Advance Search
latest Haider Anwar Khan Juno passes away      
Home Business

Prof Arif wins accolade at World Education Congress

Published : Thursday, 29 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69
Business Desk

Prof Arif wins accolade at World Education Congress

Prof Arif wins accolade at World Education Congress

World Education Congress has presented the prestigious 'Most Outstanding Professor' Award to Professor Md. Zahir Uddin Arif, Department of Marketing, Faculty of Business Studies, Jagannath University, Bangladesh at the Global EduTech Webinar 2020, held on Tuesday.
Prof Arif was anonymously nominated and selected by its Global Jury Board and endorsed by World CSR Today, World Federation of Academic & Educational Institutions and Thought Leaders.
Professor Arif has conveyed his heartfelt gratitude and thanks to the anonymous nominator(s) and the Global Jury Board of World Education Congress for nominating and selecting him for this prestigious award with honour and 'All of Them' who has been inspiring, motivating, supporting and contributing him benevolently & pragmatically to his life, noble works and contributions to the people & society of Bangladesh and the global people.
He has dedicated the award to his beloved teachers, students and team members worldwide especially Bangladesh and the global people, according to a press release.
Professor Md. Zahir Uddin Arif is an academician, researcher, thesis supervisor and examiner, marketing and brand adviser, development analyst, consultant, adviser and trustee board member, resource person, visiting professor, Ph.D and M.Phil/MS theses supervisor and examiner, trainer and public speaker in various national and international organizations/universities and an editor/editorial advisor & reviewer of different national & international journals and edited books.
He is experienced in teaching and supervising the students and research fellows of the undergraduate, graduate and post-graduate programs (BBA, MBA, EMBA, M.Phil & Ph.D) in the fields of Business, Marketing Management and Economics for more than two decades.
He is also a Member, Board of Trustees and Vice-Chancellor's Representative in Bangladesh, Crown University International Chartered Inc. (Argentina, USA, Ghana & partner campuses worldwide), registered in the State of Delaware, USA.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
Western Union to close in Cuba on new US sanctions
Help-Desk launched for Dhaka slum dwellers
Interest on loan from EDF cut to 1.75 pc: BB
ICCB pays homage to late Latifur Rahman
Samsung regains top slot in global smartphone market
Prof Arif wins accolade at World Education Congress
Trump lifts tariffs on Canadian aluminum with new warning


Latest News
3 get death over Khulna murder
Haider Anwar Khan Juno passes away
8 get life term for killing trader
B'desh keen to have enhanced economic ties with China
Magnificent view of Kangchenjunga seeing from Panchagrh's Tentulia
Rayhan murder: Suspended ASI Ashique Elahi arrested
Victim's husband involved, ASP,OC can't avoid responsibility
Kashmir journalist, activists homes raided
Global Covid-19 cases top 44 mln
Shutdown of educational instts extended till Nov 14
Most Read News
Not Malinga and Afridi but Sarfaraz Ahmed to lead Galle team in IPL
Shutdown of educational institutions to be extended
US senators call for sanction on RAB officials engaged in 'extrajudicial killings'
Girl accidentally hanged herself while playing CID
Noakhali woman assault: Delwar, Israfil remanded
Short syllabus for school, college students
PM to lay Bangabandhu Railway Bridge foundation-stone Thursday
Be a good citizen: The city is yours
Serajul Huq emerged as first man to challenge Moshtaq
Always be ready to protect sovereignty of motherland
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft