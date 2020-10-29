Video
Thursday, 29 October, 2020, 2:50 PM
European stocks hit late-May lows on lockdown fears

Published : Thursday, 29 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30

Oct 28: Losses accelerated across European stock markets on Wednesday, with the benchmark STOXX 600 tumbling to its lowest level since late-May on fears of a new national lockdown in France and tighter curbs elsewhere to combat a surge in coronavirus cases.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX fell 2.4per cent, while Germany's DAX. GDAXI and France's CAC 40 .FCHI both plunged 3.3per cent and UK's FTSE 100. FTSE dropped 2.2per cent.
President Emmanuel Macron will give a televised address later in the evening, his office said.   -Reuters


