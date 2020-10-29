Video
Thursday, 29 October, 2020, 2:50 PM
ECB official urges bad bank as toxic loans rise

Published : Thursday, 29 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39

FRANKFURT AM MAIN, Oct 28:  The European Central Bank's supervisory chief on Tuesday urged the creation of EU-wide "bad bank" to ring-fence toxic loans that threaten to explode in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
In an opinion piece for the Financial Times, Andrea Enria said in a "severe but plausible scenario" that non-performing loans (NPLs) could reach 1.4 trillion euros ($1.7 trillion), well above levels during the financial crash and eurozone debt crisis.
A build-up of NPLs, in which borrowers are unable to make repayments on time, can cripple the stability of commercial banks.
A "bad bank" is an institution set up to buy up bad loans, thus helping commercial banks improve their balance sheets. One was used successfully to help Spanish banks as part of a 40-billion-euro rescue package from the eurozone in 2012.
Enria said a European asset-management company or a network of national companies would be a solution to ensure "an integrated European response" to mounting bad loans, and the scheme could by funded by issuing debt "guaranteed by a European body".   -AFP


