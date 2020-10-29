ECB official urges bad bank as toxic loans rise





In an opinion piece for the Financial Times, Andrea Enria said in a "severe but plausible scenario" that non-performing loans (NPLs) could reach 1.4 trillion euros ($1.7 trillion), well above levels during the financial crash and eurozone debt crisis.

A build-up of NPLs, in which borrowers are unable to make repayments on time, can cripple the stability of commercial banks.

A "bad bank" is an institution set up to buy up bad loans, thus helping commercial banks improve their balance sheets. One was used successfully to help Spanish banks as part of a 40-billion-euro rescue package from the eurozone in 2012.

Enria said a European asset-management company or a network of national companies would be a solution to ensure "an integrated European response" to mounting bad loans, and the scheme could by funded by issuing debt "guaranteed by a European body". -AFP























