Thursday, 29 October, 2020, 2:50 PM
Home Business

DSE turnover hits Tk11.12b, despite stocks fall for 5th day

Published : Thursday, 29 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Business Correspondent

Stocks declined for the fifth consecutive session on Wednesday as dominant small investors continued to sell out their stakes pushing indices down in both the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE).
DSEX, the prime index of the DSE declined by 29.44 points or 0.60 per cent to 4,838, while the DS30 index, comprising blue chips, lost 9.91 points to 1,665 and the DSE Shariah Index lost 8.77 points to 1,094 at the close of the trading. DSEX lost more than 78 points in the past five consecutive sessions.
However, turnover on the DSE however, rose to Tk 11.12 billion, up 11 per cent from the previous day's turnover of Tk 10 billion.
The general insurance sector continued to attract the investors which have been reflected in the daily turnover board over the last couple of months. It was the highest single-day turnover in six weeks since September 16, when turnover recorded Tk 11.47 billion.
Losers took a modest lead over the gainers as out of 356 issues traded, 187 ended lower, 110 closed higher while 59 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.
A total number of 207,968 trades were executed in the day's trading session with a trading volume of 449.22 million shares and mutual fund units.
The market capitalisation of DSE stood at Tk 3,889 billion on Wednesday, down from Tk 3,914 billion in the previous day.
The insurance sector continued to dominate the turnover chart as nine insures out of top 10 turnover companies came from the insurance sector.
The CSE with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI) declined 104 points to close at 13,796 while the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) lost 58 points to close at 8,304.




Of the issues traded, 143 declined, 80 advanced and 48 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city bourse traded 14.55 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of more than Tk 283 million.


