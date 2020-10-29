BD bicycles demand rises in EU amid pandemic





During the pandemic although Bangladesh's export significantly shrunk, bicycle export had witnessed a surge during the outbreak. People are preferring bicycle on health ground for safety concerns, industry sources said.

This is a new opportunity and Bangladesh needs to focus more on upgrading product quality and its diversification to tap into the market potential. At least seven manufacturers in Bangladesh nearly export nine lakh units of bicycles annually and over 90 per cent export goes EU market.

Kamruzzaman Kamal, director (marketing) of PRAN-RFL Group told reporters that the demand for bicycles increased on both global and local markets amid the pandemic which allows safe transport avoiding crowd. He said his company exported around 1.25 lakh units of bicycles in FY20 and its FY21 export target is around 2 lakh units.

Alita (BD) Ltd general manager AHM Ferdous told Daily Observer on Tuesday, 'We have not suffered any order cancelations from global buyers; rather we received additional orders amid the pandemic.' A joint venture operating in Chattogram Export Processing Zone (CEPZ), the firm is exporting bicycles since 1990.

He said buyers halted orders at peak pandemic time in March but did not cancel orders. Then we began getting additional orders from May and the trend continued since,' he said.

According to Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) data, the country's bicycle exports in the July-September period of 2020-21 increased by 28.31 per cent to $30.37 million compared with exports worth $23.67 million during 2019-2020.

Ferdous said that export orders might continue to rise as a second wave is about to hit Europe. Bicycle export thus would maintain a moderate growth in the coming winter and years as it would be used as a model mode of transportation to ensure social distancing.

He also said many people in the EU who used to go to gymnasiums before the virus outbreak had now taken up cycling to warm up their health. 'We mostly export bicycles to the EU as Bangladesh enjoy duty-free access in European market while China has to pay import duty.

Ferdous said given the growing acceptability of Bangladesh made bicycle; exporters must work for more quality and diversification to seize market opportunity in the USA and Canada. India could be a good market as well. EU and United States-based brands which now sell in India are also selling Bangladesh made bicycles for the last few years.

Meghna Group alone exports nearly 4.5 lakh units of cycles a year. The EU and USA are using more Bangladeshi bicycles but China and Taiwan dominating the market,' said a functionary.

He demanded cash incentive to achieve market diversification to compete with China, Vietnam, Taiwan made bicycles and from other sources.































