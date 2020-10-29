Policy on cards to save poultry, dairy firm from C-19 fallout





He made the disclosure at a meeting with the Animal Health Companies Association of Bangladesh (AHCAB) and Bangladesh Agro Feed Ingredients Importers & Traders Association (BAFIITA) at the secretariat.

Poultry and dairy industries will be provided with the highest benefits in the policy, he said, adding that the government will do its best to help the sector develop and overcome impediments from adverse situation.

"Covid-19 has damaged many industries of the country. There is no alternative to the advancement of the poultry and dairy industries to run the rural economy and alleviate poverty," he said.

"We must keep working considering the interests of each other," Karim told the leaders of the association on this occasion.























