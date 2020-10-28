11 juveniles jailed, three acquitted





Barguna Juvenile Court Judge Md Hafizur Rahman pronounced the verdict around 2:30pm on Tuesday in presence of the juvenile accused. Of the 11 accused, six were jailed for 10 years, four for five years and one for three years.

The six accused, who were jailed for 10 years, are Md Rashidul Hasan Rishan Faraji, 17, Md Rakibul Hasan Rifat Hawlader, 15,

Md Abu Abdullah Raihan, 16, Md Oliullah Oli, 16, Md Naim, 17, and Md Tanvir Hossain, 17.

Four accused, who were sentenced to five years in jail, are Joy Chandra Sarkar Chandan, 17, Nazmul Hasan, 14, Rakibul Hasan Niyamat, 15, and Md Syed Maruf Billah Mahibullah, 17. Prince Mollah, 15 was sentenced to three years in prison.

The acquitted accused are Maruf Mallick, 17, Ratul Sikder Joy, 16, and Aryan Hossain Shraban, 16 -- as charges brought against could not be proved.

Six juvenile accused were brought to the court from Barguna jail around 9:00am amid tight security. The remaining eight, who were on bail, also appeared in the court.

In September this year, a district court sentenced Rifat Sharif's wife Aysha Siddika Minny and five others to death for killing him (Rifat) in the district town in 2019.









Of the 10 adult accused, six, including Minni, were given death penalty while four others were acquitted of the murder charges.

Public Prosecutor Md Mostafizur Rahman Babul at Children's Court in Barguna briefed the journalists on the court premises. He expressed satisfaction over the judgement and said, "We are happy with the verdict as real culprits have been awarded punishment."

Rifat's father Abdul Halim Dulal Sharif in his reaction said, "I and my family are very happy with the justice. My son's soul will now rest in peace, I believe."

Rifat Sharif, 22, was hacked to death by criminals in front of his wife Minni in broad daylight in Barguna town on June 26, 2019. The incident was caught on surveillance camera. BARGUNA Oct 27: A Barguna court has jailed 11 adolescents and acquitted three others in the daylight murder of Refat Sharif in the district town.Barguna Juvenile Court Judge Md Hafizur Rahman pronounced the verdict around 2:30pm on Tuesday in presence of the juvenile accused. Of the 11 accused, six were jailed for 10 years, four for five years and one for three years.The six accused, who were jailed for 10 years, are Md Rashidul Hasan Rishan Faraji, 17, Md Rakibul Hasan Rifat Hawlader, 15,Md Abu Abdullah Raihan, 16, Md Oliullah Oli, 16, Md Naim, 17, and Md Tanvir Hossain, 17.Four accused, who were sentenced to five years in jail, are Joy Chandra Sarkar Chandan, 17, Nazmul Hasan, 14, Rakibul Hasan Niyamat, 15, and Md Syed Maruf Billah Mahibullah, 17. Prince Mollah, 15 was sentenced to three years in prison.The acquitted accused are Maruf Mallick, 17, Ratul Sikder Joy, 16, and Aryan Hossain Shraban, 16 -- as charges brought against could not be proved.Six juvenile accused were brought to the court from Barguna jail around 9:00am amid tight security. The remaining eight, who were on bail, also appeared in the court.In September this year, a district court sentenced Rifat Sharif's wife Aysha Siddika Minny and five others to death for killing him (Rifat) in the district town in 2019.Of the 10 adult accused, six, including Minni, were given death penalty while four others were acquitted of the murder charges.Public Prosecutor Md Mostafizur Rahman Babul at Children's Court in Barguna briefed the journalists on the court premises. He expressed satisfaction over the judgement and said, "We are happy with the verdict as real culprits have been awarded punishment."Rifat's father Abdul Halim Dulal Sharif in his reaction said, "I and my family are very happy with the justice. My son's soul will now rest in peace, I believe."Rifat Sharif, 22, was hacked to death by criminals in front of his wife Minni in broad daylight in Barguna town on June 26, 2019. The incident was caught on surveillance camera.