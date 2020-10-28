BD falls behind Uganda in mobile data speed





According to Ookla Speedtest Global Index for September 2020, the country has gained two positions compared to the previous month with an average download speed of 10.76 megabyte per second in mobile internet, whereas for broadband it gained one spot with an average speed of 29.85 Mbps.

South Korea has secured the top position (121 Mbps) in the mobile internet category, preceding China and UAE in the second and third positions respectively.

Regarding the state of internet in the country, Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar considered the situation as mobile operators have been serving more customer than its capacity of spectrum.

"For mobile internet, we asked all operators to deploy fourth generation network in village by 2021. However, we can't support the result of international survey for broadband connection as the government has reached broadband connectivity up to union level deploying optical fiber," Mustafa Jabbar said.

And on the broadband category, Singapore is standing on the apex position (226.60 Mbps), followed by Hong Kong (210.73 Mbps) and Romania (193.47 Mbps) in second and third positions.

A total of 108.18 million internet users in the country with 99.6 million connections from mobile operators till August 30, according to Bangladesh Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (BTRC).















