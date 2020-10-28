Agrani Bank reclaims possession of land grabbed by Haji Salim





The bank said Haji Salim grabbed around 20 decimal land of state-owned Agrani Bank, Moulvibazar in old part of Dhaka during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The state-owned bank reclaimed its possession of the land after Haji Salim's son Irfan Salim was arrested.

The land of the state-owned Agrani Bank had been under its possession for 73 years. The land located at Moulvibazar in old part of Dhaka was grabbed by the lawmaker this year as the bank shifted its branch from a two-storey building to elsewhere.

Major (retd) Asaduzzaman, the Head of Security of Agrani Bank told The Daily Observer that the bank officials took possession of the land again on Monday.

After the arrest of Irfan Salim, locals began to open their mouths and bring various allegations against Haji Salim and his family members.

They alleged that they also grabbed land of several other locals in Old Dhaka area.

Irfan Salim was taken to Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj in the early hours of Tuesday. He is in a quarantine cell as part of corona safety measures.

Drunken Irfan flanked by 10 bodyguards and two dogs allegedly used to make movement in the area at night.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Shafiqul Islam on Tuesday said an investigation into the navy officer's assault case will be conducted without any biasness.

"No one can exert any influence here. He (Haji Salim's son) will be put on trial like other criminals," he said.

The DMP Commissioner came up with the remarks at a programme on Tejgaon Police Station compound on Tuesday.

A mobile court of Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) on Monday sentenced Irfan Salim, son of Dhaka-7 MP Haji Salim, and his bodyguard, Zahid, to one-year in jail for possessing illegal walkie-talkies and liquor.

Rab arrested Irfan from his father's residence at Devdas Lane of Swarighat in Old Dhaka on Monday afternoon.

Detectives arrested another associate of Irfan Salim from Tangail district early Tuesday in a case filed in connection with the assault on an official of Bangladesh Navy in the capital on Sunday night.

A team of Detective Branch of Police arrested Irfan's associate AB Siddique, 45, from Tangail around 3:30am, said Walid Hossain, Deputy Commissioner (media) at the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP).

With his arrest, all the named accused in the case, including Irfan, are now behind bars. The other arrestees are Md Zahid and driver Mizanur Rahman.

Police arrested lawmaker Haji Salim's protocol officer AB Siddique Dipu, one of the suspects in the assault on a naval officer in the capital's Dhanmondi.

Dipu was arrested from his friend's house in Tangail at around 3:30 am on Tuesday, said HM Azimul Haque, the Deputy Commissioner of the Detective Branch of police in Dhaka's Ramna Division.









A case was filed against Irfan Salim, son of MP Haji Salim, for 'attacking' Lt Wasif Ahmed Khan of Bangladesh Navy at Dhanmondi in the capital on Sunday night.





