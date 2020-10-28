C-19 changes behaviour twice as many as other countries





This change of behavior of the virus has brought the effectiveness of vaccine into question: will one single vaccine work to face this invisible coronavirus?

Bangladesh Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (BCSIR) revealed this behavior change of

coronavirus through genome sequencing.

Health experts, in response, gave mixed reactions. To some of them, antibodies can undergo changes if the category changes.

Others said the vaccine may need to be modified due to its rapid changes. Yet another group of health experts hold that it will not affect vaccine's efficacy.

Rate of change of coronavirus in all other parts of the world is 7.23 percent it is 12.60 percent in Bangladesh, said a team of researchers at the Genomic Research Laboratory of the Bangladesh Council of Science and Industry (BCSIR).

The researchers said coronaviruses has a total of 28 proteins. One of them is spiky by which it infects people.

Analyzing the coronavirus samples, they found that aspartic acid was converted to glycine at the 614th position in the spike protein. The 'G614' variant dominates 100 percent of the cases. This variant is mainly responsible for rapid transmission of the virus.

The purpose of the study is to monitor the transmission of SARS-CoV-2 virus in Bangladesh, the rate of mutations, genetic diversity, non-synonymous mutations and genomic phylogeny and to use the results of the study to play an effective role in preventing the Covid-19 pandemic.

A total of 263 genome sequencing and data analyzing of the SARS-CoV-2 virus were done to monitor genetic diversity.

Analysis of 263 SARS-CoV-2 genomes revealed that mutations occurred at a total of 737 points, including 358 non-synonymous amino acid substitutions.

The mutation rate per sample worldwide is 7.23, which is 12.60 in Bangladesh. The SARS-CoV-2 virus is changing its form much faster in Bangladesh than in any other countries.

Md Selim Khan, Principal Scientific Officer of BCSIR Biological Research Division, said, "Sequencing and vaccines are closely linked. If a vaccine is administered into my body against coronavirus 'A' category then antibody develops against that category. If 'A' category changes, then the antibody will change too."

As the coronavirus is changing rapidly the vaccine is being delayed. Those who are developing the vaccine are monitoring the data all the time, he said.

There is no opportunity to develop a vaccine only for Bangladesh. Coronavirus has five mutations at the moment that has not happened anywhere in the world.

"Now if we hadn't known about it, it would not have been taken into account while inventing vaccine. It would have left a person unprotected even after taking vaccine. And if the same person from here, say, had gone to Russia he might have transmitted the virus, if contracted, among people of that country," he said.

Dr ASM Alamgir, Principal Scientific Officer of the Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) however said changed form of coronavirus would not affect the efficacy of the vaccine.

The vaccine will work against the antigen. Most vaccines are made against antigens, not RNA.

RNA is an amino acid sequence that is the lifeblood of a virus. When such antigens enter the human or animal body, the body's immune system reacts and creates antibody, he said.









"The effectiveness of vaccine is the same all over the country. It will create antibody against the antigen."





