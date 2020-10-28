

Is Florida (again) key to this election?

Florida is where liberal dreams are broken. It's the place where, in what was otherwise a Democratic wave election of 2018, the party narrowly lost the governorship and an incumbent Senate seat. It's where, in 2000, 537 votes delivered the White House to Republican George W Bush, instead of Al Gore.

For Democrats, Florida is like an unreliable friend - never around when needed. The last four times the

party won the presidency, they could have lost Florida and still prevailed. But in two of the last three Democratic defeats, winning Florida would have meant taking the White House.

That one exception was 2016, when despite losing the nationwide popular vote, Donald Trump eked out a plurality in enough states to win a comfortable electoral college victory. The results from Florida, however, were the first flashing sign that Democrat Hillary Clinton was in trouble on election night.

Fast forward four years, and Florida is once again an electoral battleground that could decide the presidency. Polls, as they always seem to do here, show the state is close. And if the overall race is tight, Florida - with its 29 electoral votes - could once again be decisive.

Trump referred to Florida as his "home state" before a cheering crowd of thousands of supporters at an airport rally in the northwest city of Pensacola on Friday - and the following day, he travelled to Palm Beach to cast his ballot in person.

Pensacola was Trump's fourth rally in the "sunshine state" since being hospitalised for Covid-19 at the end of September and the first in the state's panhandle, a Republican stronghold with its high number of conservative-leaning current and retired military personnel and politics that hews closer to neighbouring Alabama and Mississippi.

"The panhandle is what makes Florida a swing state," says Dana Arduini, a Pensacola resident who ran a stand selling Trump-related merchandise outside the rally. She says the area balances out the more Democratic areas in the southern portion of the state.

According to Arduini, flags are usually the big sellers for her, although on this particular sunny afternoon, hats were in demand. There's been talk in the past about so-called "shy" Trump voters who aren't registered in the polls showing Biden ahead, but at least in Florida the president's supporters are vocal and visible.









"I think people in Florida like Trump because he doesn't blow sunshine up your butt," says Kristen Rasmussen, who attended her first presidential rally wearing a bright red Trump-Pence T-shirt. "I'm a pre-school teacher, so I don't like it when he bullies people, but if you're going into politics you've got to be ready for that. You've got to have a tough skin." -BBC





