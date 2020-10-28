Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 28 October, 2020, 7:47 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

US ELECTION 2020 

Is Florida (again) key to this election?

Published : Wednesday, 28 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46

Is Florida (again) key to this election?

Is Florida (again) key to this election?

WASHINGTON, Oct 27: Florida. The mere mention of the state when talking about politics brings smiles to Republican faces and sends shivers down Democratic spines.
Florida is where liberal dreams are broken. It's the place where, in what was otherwise a Democratic wave election of 2018, the party narrowly lost the governorship and an incumbent Senate seat. It's where, in 2000, 537 votes delivered the White House to Republican George W Bush, instead of Al Gore.
For Democrats, Florida is like an unreliable friend - never around when needed. The last four times the
party won the presidency, they could have lost Florida and still prevailed. But in two of the last three Democratic defeats, winning Florida would have meant taking the White House.
That one exception was 2016, when despite losing the nationwide popular vote, Donald Trump eked out a plurality in enough states to win a comfortable electoral college victory. The results from Florida, however, were the first flashing sign that Democrat Hillary Clinton was in trouble on election night.
Fast forward four years, and Florida is once again an electoral battleground that could decide the presidency. Polls, as they always seem to do here, show the state is close. And if the overall race is tight, Florida - with its 29 electoral votes - could once again be decisive.
Is Florida (again) key to this election?

Is Florida (again) key to this election?

Since winning the presidency, Trump has lavished attention on Florida - a reflection of how important the state is to his electoral strategy. He regularly visits his Mar-a-Lago and the Doral properties there and relinquished his official New York residence in favour of the state's warmer, and politically friendlier, climes.
Trump referred to Florida as his "home state" before a cheering crowd of thousands of supporters at an airport rally in the northwest city of Pensacola on Friday - and the following day, he travelled to Palm Beach to cast his ballot in person.
Pensacola was Trump's fourth rally in the "sunshine state" since being hospitalised for Covid-19 at the end of September and the first in the state's panhandle, a Republican stronghold with its high number of conservative-leaning current and retired military personnel and politics that hews closer to neighbouring Alabama and Mississippi.
"The panhandle is what makes Florida a swing state," says Dana Arduini, a Pensacola resident who ran a stand selling Trump-related merchandise outside the rally. She says the area balances out the more Democratic areas in the southern portion of the state.
According to Arduini, flags are usually the big sellers for her, although on this particular sunny afternoon, hats were in demand. There's been talk in the past about so-called "shy" Trump voters who aren't registered in the polls showing Biden ahead, but at least in Florida the president's supporters are vocal and visible.




"I think people in Florida like Trump because he doesn't blow sunshine up your butt," says Kristen Rasmussen, who attended her first presidential rally wearing a bright red Trump-Pence T-shirt. "I'm a pre-school teacher, so I don't like it when he bullies people, but if you're going into politics you've got to be ready for that. You've got to have a tough skin."   -BBC


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
11 juveniles jailed, three acquitted
BD falls behind Uganda in mobile data speed
Stop sowing discord between China, regional countries: Beijing
Agrani Bank reclaims possession of land grabbed by Haji Salim
C-19 changes behaviour twice as many as other countries
Is Florida (again) key to this election?
US, India sign defence deal
Irfan APS Dipu held, remanded


Latest News
Serajul Huq emerged as first man to challenge Moshtaq
France tightens security, facing 'very high' terror risk
Long-term immunity in doubt as study finds COVID-19 antibodies fall rapidly
Dhaka regains 40 percent cancelled RMG orders: Momen
FIFA President Infantino tests positive for COVID-19
Shakib’s ban ends Wednesday
Bagerhat UP member, 4 others arrested in rape case
DU student commits suicide being forced to marry instead of her choice
RU to hold admission test in-person
Transactions among banks and MFS providers postponed
Most Read News
First in country's history, verdict given in 3 working days
Derailment halts Khulna's rail link with other parts
'Conviction to prevent popping up teen gangs'
President returns home after check-up
Haji Salim's protocol officer Dipu arrested from Tangail
Police foil French Embassy gherao programme
Two daughters finally enter father’s house
Erfan to lose councillor post, gazette today: Minister
Councillor Erfan Salim suspended
Policeman suspended over school girl gang rape case
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft