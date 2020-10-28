Video
Irfan APS Dipu held, remanded

Published : Wednesday, 28 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Court Correspondent

A Dhaka court on Tuesday placed AB Siddique alias Dipu, assistant personal secretary (APS) to Irfan Salim, on a three-day remand in a case filed for assaulting  a navy officer in the capital on Sunday night.
Irfan Salim, son of lawmaker Haji Md Salim, was sentenced to  one year imprisonment  by a mobile court on Monday under the Narcotic Control Act and six months for illegally possessing walkie-talkies.
Metropolitan Magistrate Satyabrata Sikder passed the remand order as Inspector Ashfaq Rajib Haider of Dhanmondi Police Station, also the investigation oficer (IO) of the case, produced him before the court with a seven-day remand plea.
 Dipu was arrested by the detective branch (DB) of police from Tangail on Monday night
Dipu is one of the four accused in the case filed by lieutenant Wasif Ahmed Khan with Dhanmondi Police Station on  Sunday night.
In the case, a total of four out of some seven accused, including lawmaker Hazi Salim's son Ifran Salim, were arrested till Tuesday.
Of the accused, Irfan Salim and his bodyguard Mohammad Jahid Hossain are now in one-year jail for possessing illegal alcohol and walkie-talkies while the driver of the car, which hit the navy officer's motorbike at Kalabagan crossing, was also placed on remand on Monday.


