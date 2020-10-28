Irfan Salim suspended from DSCC councillor post





Responding to a letter of the DSCC, signed by its Secretary Md Akramuzzaman, the Local Government Division (LGD) under the Local Government and Rural Development (LGRD) Ministry on Tuesday issued a notification suspending the ward councilor from his post.

Earlier on the day, LGRD Minister Md Tajul Islam and Senior Secretary of the ministry Helaluddin Ahmed assured media about the removal of Irfan Salim from the post of councillor.

According to the notification of the LGRD Ministry, signed by its Deputy Secretary ANM Faijul Haque, Irfan Salim has been suspended from the post of councilor of Ward No 30 of DSCC for being convicted by the mobile court for illegally possessing liquor and walkie-talkies.

A criminal case was also lodged against Irfan on Sunday night for assaulting a navy officer and his wife.

According to section 13 of the Local Government (City Corporation) Act 2009, a mayor or councillor can be suspended on six grounds, including being convicted for moral degradation, misconduct or misuse of power by a court.

Section 12 of the act says the government, through written order, can suspend a councillor or mayor, if legal proceedings are initiated under section 13 or charge-sheet is given under penal code to a court.

RAB detained Irfan from his father's residence at Devdas Lane in Swarighat area of Old Dhaka on Monday afternoon following a case filed with Dhanmondi Police Station by Lieutenant Wasif Ahmed Khan of Bangladesh Navy for assaulting him.

A mobile court of Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) on Monday sentenced Irfan Selim and his bodyguard Zahid to one year in jail for illegally possessing walkie-talkies and liquor.









Thirty-eight walkie-talkies, liquor and weapons were recovered from the house during the drive.





Irfan Salim, son of ruling party lawmaker Haji Salim, has been suspended from the Ward No 30 councillor post of Dhaka South City Corporation's (DSCC) as he was sentenced to jail by a mobile court on Monday for illegally keeping liquor and walkie-talkies.Responding to a letter of the DSCC, signed by its Secretary Md Akramuzzaman, the Local Government Division (LGD) under the Local Government and Rural Development (LGRD) Ministry on Tuesday issued a notification suspending the ward councilor from his post.Earlier on the day, LGRD Minister Md Tajul Islam and Senior Secretary of the ministry Helaluddin Ahmed assured media about the removal of Irfan Salim from the post of councillor.According to the notification of the LGRD Ministry, signed by its Deputy Secretary ANM Faijul Haque, Irfan Salim has been suspended from the post of councilor of Ward No 30 of DSCC for being convicted by the mobile court for illegally possessing liquor and walkie-talkies.A criminal case was also lodged against Irfan on Sunday night for assaulting a navy officer and his wife.According to section 13 of the Local Government (City Corporation) Act 2009, a mayor or councillor can be suspended on six grounds, including being convicted for moral degradation, misconduct or misuse of power by a court.Section 12 of the act says the government, through written order, can suspend a councillor or mayor, if legal proceedings are initiated under section 13 or charge-sheet is given under penal code to a court.RAB detained Irfan from his father's residence at Devdas Lane in Swarighat area of Old Dhaka on Monday afternoon following a case filed with Dhanmondi Police Station by Lieutenant Wasif Ahmed Khan of Bangladesh Navy for assaulting him.A mobile court of Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) on Monday sentenced Irfan Selim and his bodyguard Zahid to one year in jail for illegally possessing walkie-talkies and liquor.Thirty-eight walkie-talkies, liquor and weapons were recovered from the house during the drive.