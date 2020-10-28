Demonstrations against Macron’s anti-Islam remarks in city



Islami Andolan Bangladesh brings out a procession on Tuesday protesting French President's comment against Islam. The photo was taken from in front of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in the capital. PHOTO: OBSERVER

However, police foiled the procession brought out by Islami Andolon in the capital demanding the government sever diplomatic ties with France. Police obstructed the procession towards the France Embassy.

After holding a brief rally at the North gate of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in the morning, the Islamist party brought out a procession towards the French Embassy in Dhaka to lay a siege. But, as the procession reached Shantinagar intersection, police obstructed it.

In the brief rally, party leaders demanded the government to sever diplomatic relations with France. Their other demands included adopting censure motion in the parliament and removing French Embassy from the country.

The dispute has its roots in a knife attack outside a French school on Oct 16 in which a man of Chechen origin beheaded Samuel Paty, a teacher who had shown pupils the cartoons in a civics lesson on freedom of speech.

France has allowed displays of the cartoons, which are considered blasphemous by Muslims. Macron paid tribute to Paty, describing him as a "quiet hero" dedicated to instilling the democratic values of the French Republic in his students.

Protesters in Dhaka unfurled placards with caricatures of Macron and shouted slogans, demanding an unconditional apology and the ouster of the French ambassador in Dhaka.









Many carried placards with "Stop Islamophobia", "Boycott French Products" and "Lay siege to the French Embassy in Dhaka" as they marched towards the French embassy before police stopped them.

President Macron's comments "Islam in crisis" and his defence for mock cartoons depicting Prophet Mohammad (sm) has led to a social media campaign calling for the boycott of French products from supermarkets in Arab countries and Turkey.



