Security beefed up around French Embassy

The security around French Embassy in Dhaka has been strengthened. On Tuesday, police foiled a march towards the French Embassy by some Islamic parties' protesters.

France on Tuesday warned its citizens living or travelling in several Muslim majority countries including Bangladesh to take extra security precautions in the wake of protests and demonstrations against

French President's comments on Islam.

French Foreign Ministry issued a safety advice to French citizens to exercise caution to stay away from any protests and avoid public gatherings.



