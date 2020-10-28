Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 28 October, 2020, 7:47 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Verdict In 3 Days

Youth gets one-year jail in drug case

Published : Wednesday, 28 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79
Our Correspondent

A Khulna court on Tuesday sentenced a youth to one year of imprisonment in a drug case within three working days.
The convict is Md Samrat, 26 who was also fined Tk 10,000 and in default he has to serve another one month in jail.
Khulna Metropolitan Magistrate Dr. Md Atikus Samad delivered the verdict on Wednesday morning.
The convict is a son of Jahangir Hawlader of Ujirpur upazila of Barishal district.
According to the prosecution, police detained Samrat along with 30 gms Marijuana and six Yaba pills
from Labanchora police station area in Khulna city on December 13 in 2019
A case was then filed with Labanchara Police Station.
The court framed charges against him on October 21 after six witnesses testified on October 22.




On October 25, the court finished the hearing of arguments and fixed today (Wednesday) to pronounce the verdict.
Earlier on September 19, in another quick trial in the country, a Bagerhat court sentenced a man to life term imprisonment in a child rape case within seven working days after the framing of charges.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
11 juveniles jailed, three acquitted
BD falls behind Uganda in mobile data speed
Stop sowing discord between China, regional countries: Beijing
Agrani Bank reclaims possession of land grabbed by Haji Salim
C-19 changes behaviour twice as many as other countries
Is Florida (again) key to this election?
US, India sign defence deal
Irfan APS Dipu held, remanded


Latest News
Serajul Huq emerged as first man to challenge Moshtaq
France tightens security, facing 'very high' terror risk
Long-term immunity in doubt as study finds COVID-19 antibodies fall rapidly
Dhaka regains 40 percent cancelled RMG orders: Momen
FIFA President Infantino tests positive for COVID-19
Shakib’s ban ends Wednesday
Bagerhat UP member, 4 others arrested in rape case
DU student commits suicide being forced to marry instead of her choice
RU to hold admission test in-person
Transactions among banks and MFS providers postponed
Most Read News
First in country's history, verdict given in 3 working days
Derailment halts Khulna's rail link with other parts
'Conviction to prevent popping up teen gangs'
President returns home after check-up
Haji Salim's protocol officer Dipu arrested from Tangail
Police foil French Embassy gherao programme
Two daughters finally enter father’s house
Erfan to lose councillor post, gazette today: Minister
Councillor Erfan Salim suspended
Policeman suspended over school girl gang rape case
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft