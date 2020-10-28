Youth gets one-year jail in drug case





The convict is Md Samrat, 26 who was also fined Tk 10,000 and in default he has to serve another one month in jail.

Khulna Metropolitan Magistrate Dr. Md Atikus Samad delivered the verdict on Wednesday morning.

The convict is a son of Jahangir Hawlader of Ujirpur upazila of Barishal district.

According to the prosecution, police detained Samrat along with 30 gms Marijuana and six Yaba pills

from Labanchora police station area in Khulna city on December 13 in 2019

A case was then filed with Labanchara Police Station.

The court framed charges against him on October 21 after six witnesses testified on October 22.









On October 25, the court finished the hearing of arguments and fixed today (Wednesday) to pronounce the verdict.

Earlier on September 19, in another quick trial in the country, a Bagerhat court sentenced a man to life term imprisonment in a child rape case within seven working days after the framing of charges.



