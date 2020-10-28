5 areas selected for N-power plants





All these areas are located at Patuakhali and Barguna districts. Earlier it selected 15 areas primarily, according to the officials of BAEC.

"The preliminary report said that Rangabari, Taltoli, Missionbari east and west and Char Montaz are the potential areas as they fulfill the 'acceptance' criteria of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)'s guideline," Senior Secretary of the Ministry of Science and Technology Anwar Hossain told this correspondent on Tuesday.

According to him, the Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission began a feasibility study on the second nuclear power plant as per a directive given by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in 2014.

In 2014, BAEC selected Gangamati in Patuakhali, Mazher Char in Barguna, Boyar Char in Noakhali and Muhurir Char in Feni were taken for the feasibility study.

Those five areas were selected through 'acceptance' and 'rejection' criteria, the senior secretary said.

Selection of a site suitable for a nuclear installation was crucial considering site preparation costs, public acceptance and safety of the installation over its operating lifetime, he added.

IAEA observed that the faulty decisions made at the site selection might require re-evaluation of and upgrades to the installation during operation may consequently be necessary, possibly necessitating extended shutdown periods and causing considerable costs.

When contacted ASM Mizanur Rahmam, Project Director of the 'site selection of the feasibility study in Southern Part of the country' said, "We have a target to complete the task by June 2020 but due to Covide-19 we failed to prepare the final report. The ministry has allowed us to complete the task by June 21."

"We have engaged BUET, DU, IWMR and CGSI to complete the study. The cost of this project was TK 9.77 crore. We are optimistic about a good result from here," Mizan said.

The country's first nuclear power plant is being constructed at Rooppur in Pabna with more than $12.65 billion financial and technical assistance from Russia. The first reactor of the

Among the primary works, site survey stage, site selection stage and site characterization stage are very important, said the International Atomic Energy Agency.

