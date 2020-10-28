Short syllabus for school, college students





A short syllabus of 30 days has been prepared for the secondary class. It will be effective from first November. At the same time, students are required to create assignments each week and submit them to the class teachers.

Students transferred in Covid-19 situation will be able to collect and submit assignments from the

nearest educational institution in the area where they are staying now.

The National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB) will inform the content of the assignment in due course.

Director General of the Department of Secondary and Higher Education (DSEH) Professor Md Syed Golam Faruk signed the directive for all the educational intuitions.

All educational institutions across the country have been closed since March 17 to prevent Covid-19 infection and ensure the safety of students.

According to DSHE new directive, direct class activities are closed in educational institutions to prevent Covid-19 infection.

However, during the closure of the educational institution, teaching is being conducted through the programme 'My school in my house' aired on Parliament television and online classes and other activities are being conducted at the school level under the management of the DSHE.

The directive is also said the teachers continued teaching through mobile phones. Arrangements are being made to evaluate the learning outcomes of the students through these activities.

DSHE has given eight guidelines considering the overall aspects so that the assessment does not put any mental and physical pressure on them. They are:

1. The overall 30 working-day syllabus prescribed by NCTB has to be followed. The syllabus will be published on the website in due course.

2. The NCTB has determined the content for the assignment (assigned work) from the prescribed syllabus with the help of relevant subject matter experts. Assignments prepared according to the content will be sent to the heads of all secondary level educational institutions through field level officials every week.

3. In case of assignment / acceptance of assignment, the organization will determine the programme based on the main category and arrange for assignment / acceptance separately.

4. The educational institution cannot take any other activities related to assessment (such as taking exams, giving homework, etc.) other than assignment.

5. Through assignment assessment, teachers will identify students' weaknesses and take appropriate steps to achieve the desired learning outcomes with special focus on them in the next academic year. The head of the institution will make arrangements to save the assignments including the evaluation of the teachers.

6. Students transferred due to Covid-19 situation will be able to collect / submit assignments from the nearest educational institution. In that case the parent / student will make necessary arrangements by contacting the headmaster of the nearest educational institution.

7. This activity will start from first November.

8. All Regional Deputy Directors, District Education Officers, Upazila / Thana Secondary Education Officers will coordinate the implementation of the directives.















Department of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE) will introduce a short syllabus from next month to complete the Secondary and Higher Education session of this pandemic year - 2020.A short syllabus of 30 days has been prepared for the secondary class. It will be effective from first November. At the same time, students are required to create assignments each week and submit them to the class teachers.Students transferred in Covid-19 situation will be able to collect and submit assignments from thenearest educational institution in the area where they are staying now.The National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB) will inform the content of the assignment in due course.Director General of the Department of Secondary and Higher Education (DSEH) Professor Md Syed Golam Faruk signed the directive for all the educational intuitions.All educational institutions across the country have been closed since March 17 to prevent Covid-19 infection and ensure the safety of students.According to DSHE new directive, direct class activities are closed in educational institutions to prevent Covid-19 infection.However, during the closure of the educational institution, teaching is being conducted through the programme 'My school in my house' aired on Parliament television and online classes and other activities are being conducted at the school level under the management of the DSHE.The directive is also said the teachers continued teaching through mobile phones. Arrangements are being made to evaluate the learning outcomes of the students through these activities.DSHE has given eight guidelines considering the overall aspects so that the assessment does not put any mental and physical pressure on them. They are:1. The overall 30 working-day syllabus prescribed by NCTB has to be followed. The syllabus will be published on the website in due course.2. The NCTB has determined the content for the assignment (assigned work) from the prescribed syllabus with the help of relevant subject matter experts. Assignments prepared according to the content will be sent to the heads of all secondary level educational institutions through field level officials every week.3. In case of assignment / acceptance of assignment, the organization will determine the programme based on the main category and arrange for assignment / acceptance separately.4. The educational institution cannot take any other activities related to assessment (such as taking exams, giving homework, etc.) other than assignment.5. Through assignment assessment, teachers will identify students' weaknesses and take appropriate steps to achieve the desired learning outcomes with special focus on them in the next academic year. The head of the institution will make arrangements to save the assignments including the evaluation of the teachers.6. Students transferred due to Covid-19 situation will be able to collect / submit assignments from the nearest educational institution. In that case the parent / student will make necessary arrangements by contacting the headmaster of the nearest educational institution.7. This activity will start from first November.8. All Regional Deputy Directors, District Education Officers, Upazila / Thana Secondary Education Officers will coordinate the implementation of the directives.