RU to hold admission test in-person system

RAJSHAHI, Oct 27: Candidates will have to take part in person in the admission test for the first year honours courses of Rajshahi University (RU) under the academic session 2020-2021 through maintaining health safety guidelines amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The university authorities took the decision in its 252nd Academic Council Meeting held at the Senate Building with vice chancellor professor Abdus Sobhan in the chair on Tuesday.

A RU press release said the admission committee will finalise all the decisions relating to the detailed process of the test.

The meeting also decided for introduction of 'Bangabandhu Chair' in the university for the first time in its 67-year inception, the release added.