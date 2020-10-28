Anisul discusses training of judges, lawyers with Indian HC

Newly appointed Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Kumar Doraiswami on Tuesday called on Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq at latter's Gulshan residence here in the capital and the two discussed training of Bangladesh's High Court and lower court judges and lawyers.

"The legal infrastructures of our countries are almost the same. So we discussed how to increase mutual cooperation between our High Court and lower court judges and lawyers and how our legal institutions can function to provide training for them," Anisul Huq said after the call on, an official release said.

The minister said the bond between the two countries would only get stronger with time and the discussion with the Indian envoy was very cordial.





