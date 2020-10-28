

PM urges to shun ‘yellow journalism’



The premier stressed upon the neutrality of journalism. We are in complete agreement with the PM's plea to shun unethical and biased journalism.



News reports based on facts and proper investigation reflect the dutifulness of a journalist towards the society and nation. Ethical journalism can change a nation and uphold its honour. Furthermore, while talking on freedom of thoughts and expressions of opinion, the PM said that her government always appreciated unbiased opinion and criticism and never had any problem with that. But some unscrupulous journalists sometimes make impractical criticisms that tarnish the image of our country. Undeniably, the practice of 'yellow journalism' is still prevalent in our country. Dodgy journalists make a quick buck by falsifying facts. Therefore, the premier told that the culture of hiding information would never be tolerated.



The PM also indicated the reports in newspapers on corruption and other irregularities and showed examples that her government could not delay to take stern action against the grafts.



It has been starkly noticeable that the party in power has showed 'Zero Tolerance' on corruption by giving exemplary punishment to culprits, ranging from government hi-ups to its own politicos. This only happened because of the fair practice of journalism which has opened our eyes by revealing malpractices in different sectors like heath, power and energy etc. The frontline fighters have gathered news, risking their lives midst pandemic, yet many of them have to suffer because of job loss and a scanty salary.



News media has been ravaged because of the Coronavirus. 300 plus media houses have shut down during the ongoing pandemic. Many journalists were laid off and still some owners are firing their employees in the name of 'cost minimisation'. The PM has assured that they have formulated a law for ensuring job security of journalists. But she didn't give any hint when it will be implemented.











However, it seems that broadcast journalists are going to get good news as the National Broadcast Commission has been formulated and Broadcast Law are soon to be enacted. It has been a long awaited demand for many electronic media journalists.



