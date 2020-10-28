Video
Letter To the Editor

Do not neglect the Hijra community

Published : Wednesday, 28 October, 2020

Dear Sir

The hijra community is one of the few neglected communities in the country. In developed countries, people of the third sex enjoy the same rights and benefits as ordinary men and women. In those countries they do not admit much neglect. That is why they are able to play an equal role in the development of their country.

Unfortunately in our country, people of the third sex are so neglected and discriminated in the society that they cannot lead a normal life in the society. As a result, they are forced to choose the immoral path. In this situation, the government should ensure the civil rights and opportunities of the people of the hijra community. If necessary, keep separate quota for them in educational institutions to educate the children of the hijra community and make good citizens. The attitude of the government as well as the general public must change. In the case of job sector, both private and public, it is necessary to have the mentality of giving opportunities to the people of the hijra community.





If the literacy and financial situation is not developed of a community it is considered burden to a society. To improve their social status, government and non government organisations should step forward.

Md Abu Sufiyan Sifat
Dhaka College, Dhaka



