

How long can one ride roughshod over others?



While the arrested person's offences were related to possession of alcohol and unauthorized electronic equipment, the incident which triggered the law to raid his home was possibly the abominable assault on a naval officer and his wife two days earlier. Reportedly, the SUV driven by Erfan hit a bike carrying the officer and his wife and when the latter confronted the driver of the SUV, the reaction was that of fury followed by manhandling.



Later, the car was impounded by the police and it has also come to light that the SUV does not have proper papers or fitness. Just imagine, the son of the lawmaker blithely flouting traffic regulations in a time when there have been countless vociferous campaigns to highlight the importance of roadworthy vehicles with proper documents.



What we see here is another classic example of power gone to the head, leading to unimaginable hauteur.



Rulers of the road: The SUV in question is not unknown to many people who use the Old Dhaka roads; most will say that the car was always driven rashly and often, in complete disregard for regulations. In fact, I also know the car, have seen it several times and wondered every time as to why it was being driven at such a frantic pace with the hooter always intimidating others.



The assault of a naval officer despite the fact that the person revealed his identity illustrates complete lack of respect for a person serving in one of the most respected services of the nation. Members of the defence forces have always commanded honour from ordinary citizens and from public representatives, so why did Erfan and his acolytes strike an off duty naval officer? Well, firstly, it's the sense of impunity that comes with power. I am sure, this is not the first time that a person on the road experienced the wrath of Erfan.



However, as luck would have it, this time it was not just any other person but a member of the defence force who, understandably, had the full backing of his employer. Hypothetically speaking, if the assaulted person had been a general member of the public would s/he have the courage to go and lodge a case and would the reaction be this swift?



We are outraged that a naval officer has been mistreated but at the same time feel that the officer came at that moment as a nemesis for the tyrant.



What actually many govt cars with hooters do on the roads: Those of us who use some form of transport and are regularly on the roads experience the imperious nature in which many government cars or vehicles belonging to people holding powerful posts are driven. In complete disregard for the other road user, these vehicles overuse the obnoxious hooters to the point of driving others insane.

There only aim is to take precedence before all others, by force if necessary. To recall a small personal incident about two months ago: while driving through Baily Road, there was a police van ahead of me which stopped on the road near Moghbazar rail crossing for some inexplicable reason. The driver came out and asked why I had dipped my headlight, a question which seemed utterly ridiculous.



Whether I dip or up my headlight from behind a car is completely my wish; you are not a traffic sergeant to find my fault, I replied and added: I will go to your station and talk to your superior.



Naturally, when I flashed my press card, he swiftly got into the van and drove away. The point is, most government cars with hooters have a tendency to forcibly shove aside others to move ahead with visible force. The drivers are often ill behaved, resorting to expletives if others do not move aside or take time in giving way.



The mantra is simple: instil fear with the obnoxious horn, the speed plus the overbearing attitude. Erfan just followed what is being done many others. It's not surprising that his car does not have valid documents; such vehicles hardly do because they create an aura of power which prevents the traffic personnel from asking to see the documents.



Janos Ami ke? - (do you know who I am!) May sound clichéd though it works almost all the time.



No one stops the expensive SUVs or the BMWs: While cars are sometimes stopped at check points, either for having tinted glass or for any other traffic infractions, the expensive SUVs are rarely seen to be stopped for checking. Many of these also have darkened glasses and move with excess speed. The same applies for the BMWs and other upscale models.



However, it was heartening to see a few weeks ago, a rickshaw driver chastising a BMW driving man for accelerating while the rickshaw puller was still in front of the car. The person in the car looked stunned by the assertive stance of the rickshaw driver while others applauded the hard working man's courage to stand up for himself. The truth is, while one Erfan has been made to pay for his recklessness, there are countless others who still continue to act is if people on the roads are not humans.



Unfortunately, when a general person is faced with these uncivil beasts they usually take a back foot and avoid a confrontation. For most of us, discretion is the better part of valour! It's condemnable that a naval officer had to be assaulted for one reprobate to be taught a lesson but I am not wrong in stating that if it had been any other person, that black SUB without papers and its passengers would still be riding roughshod over others.

Towheed Feroze is a journalist and teaches at the University of Dhaka















